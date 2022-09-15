New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/PNN): Abhishti, one of the leading apparel brands celebrating women and their innate strength, is here with Barqat Collection '22. The collection is a seamless amalgamation of contemporary silhouettes and modern designs, all with a feminine twist. From flowy dresses to chic separates, the collection has something for everyone. What's more, the pieces are all extremely versatile and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Whether you're looking for something to wear to a festive party or simply want to update your everyday wardrobe, this collection is definitely worth checking out.

The Barqat collection offers a wide range of articles that are meant to charm you to a new dimension. From pastels to gorgeous hues, the collection teems with a vast variety of articles. The pastel garden of colours has a range of articles that is perfect for those who love to have a little bit of everything. For the more daring and vibrant, The colourful carnival offers a range of articles that will be sure to turn heads. And for those who want to make a statement, the bold and beautiful collection of Abhishti will help you in doing just that. Whether you're looking for something subtle or something that will really stand out, the Barqat collection has it all.

Abhishti, one of the leading apparel brands in the country, was founded by Rakesh Sareen in 2013. It is a brand that integrates Indian artforms into the fabric of apparels that mesmerize people with the style & comfort factor. With its varied collections ranging from Barqat to Ehsaas, it is innovating with the fabric and styles to offer a diversity of aesthetics to its customers. In addition to the familiar vibe, the brand is constantly being updated so that people can always find something new and fashionable to nurture the divas and beaus in them!

Although Abhishti is a clothing brand known for its beautiful collection of ethnic wear, it is now also expanding its horizon by delving into other types of must-have dresses, co-ords, jackets, and more. The brand has always been about celebrating one's beauty and making everyone feel special by making its articles an extension of people's personalities. And with these expansive ever-growing options, they are only aiming to provide their customers with more choices so that they can find their perfect outfit for any occasion. From work wear to party wear, Abhishti has got everyone covered with its wide range of stylish and comfortable clothing.

The brand has a wide range of apparel that caters to the varied needs of Gen-Z and millennials. The brand understands that people from different demographics expect their clothes differently. While some people prefer old-school classics, others want something more contemporary. Abhishti caters to both of these segments by offering a wide range of articles. By doing so, the brand empowers people to choose what feels right for them and helps them grow into who they are. The clothes offered by Abhishti represent the same for their customers - they enable them to express their individuality and feel comfortable in their own skin. As a result, Abhishti is quickly becoming a popular choice among young people who want fashionable and affordable clothes that reflect their personal style. It further aspires to be consistent as it aligns with its customers and innovates to make them feel heard and valued. The aim is to make them feel at home wherever they are with the help of Abhishti's unique collections.

