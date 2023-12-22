PNN

New Delhi [India], December 22: ABK Media, in collaboration with its esteemed partner TINCOM MEDIA, did the official trailer launch events of the much-anticipated Vietnamese film, 'A Fragile Flower' in India. The three city tour by the team along with Director, Producer and Actress Mai Thu Huyen unfolded with resounding success across three prominent Indian cities Goa, Pune and Mumbai.

Also Read | AI to Eliminate Human Jobs? Litmus Test for Humans As AI Starts Taking Away Entry-Level Jobs As Per IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's Predictions.

Talking about how the entire trip to India was planned, Aruna Chakravorty the Managing Director, ABK MEDIA INDIA PVT LTD. Says, "During my visit to Vietnam, I figured out that there is a lot of commonalities in culture and similarities in the way the entertainment industry of both the countries operate. Also, people in India and Vietnam have the similar zeal to feel, connect and celebrate life. This observation boosted our confidence that the movie 'A Fragile Flower' will surely resonate with sentiments of the Indian audience and will leave a lasting impact on their heart. Hence we planned to get them to visit India. The film will release theatrically here early next year".

Directed by the talented Actress Mai Thu Huyen and featuring Jacqueline Thu Thao Nguyen as an Executive Producer, 'A Fragile Flower' boasts of a star-studded cast with Vietnamese actress Maya in the lead role.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, Hottest Celebrity Link-Ups That Made Max Noise on the Internet!.

The key cast also includes Quoc Cuong, Mai Thu Huyen, Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Nguyen Anh Dung, Baggio Saetti and Duc Tien. Mai Thu Huyen, a luminary in the entertainment industry who was seen dressed in beautiful Indian Saree during the event in Mumbai expressed her excitement about the project and gratitude for the support received.

"A Fragile Flower is a labor of love, and I am thrilled to share a sneak peek with people here in India. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it resonates with audiences worldwide," said Huyen.

"A Fragile Flower" promises to be a poignant and thought-provoking cinematic experience, blending Mai Thu Huyen's artistic brilliance with a compelling storyline that explores the delicate facets of life and human relationships.

Expressing his pleasure in hosting the Vietnamese film maker at FTII Pune, Prof Sandeep Shahare, Director FTII, said, "I am confident that the visit of Vietnamese film-maker and actress Mai Thu Huyen will open collaborative opportunities for our students. It was illuminating to understand the heritage of the Vietnamese film industry, its journey of progress and success through the lady on mission herself." The trailer, which offers a glimpse into the film's emotional depth and visual splendor, has already generated buzz across social media platforms. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the movie's release, anticipating a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)