New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Just before the festival season begins, NCR-based Realty major Ace Group has announced the completion and delivery of yet another commercial project, "Ace Capitol" in a mega event held at the project site. Situated at the prime location of Sector 132, Noida Expressway, the project offers ready-to-fit-out commercial spaces on lease for retail and offices.

Just in line with the modern day and age, Ace Capitol is built on the principles of sustainability while keeping the new age in consideration. Thronged by many industry elites and corporate giants alike, the event also saw celebrities like Ileana D'Cruz, Jas Arora and Jasbir Jassi marking their presence at the gala occasion. Starting its journey in 2010 with a residential project, Ace Group has since then completed 7 projects. The Group has further lined up another four projects for delivery and offering possession to their valued home buyers this Diwali.

Also Read | Stay Tuned for the Final Match B/w SAI KSEB Trivandrum and IR Today from 5 PM … – Latest Tweet by Khelo India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group said, "I am delighted to announce the timely completion of our much sought after commercial project, "Ace Capitol". For Ace Group, timely delivery and quality construction are the most important requisites and to fulfil our commitment to our valued customers, we follow a strict construction schedule." Chaudhary thanked everyone for attending the event and he also arranged a tour of the project for everyone in attendance.

This post-COVID era is witnessing a lot of changes and the building of Ace Capitol is exactly what you want in the current scenario. Ace Capitol is both light and space, function and form, built for the dynamic corporate world. Ace Capitol has two fully managed, single-ownership commercial towers that flaunt some rich and contemporary features like a Unique interactive LED Facade lighting system, Triple height entrance lobbies, Open air amphitheater, Destination controlled high-speed Mitsubishi lifts, Ample car parking between two Basement levels, Central landscaping with mist infusion system, IPS Flooring of 50 mm, finished Toilets provided with premium specifications, a gym, Creche, Cafe, Play Zone and Salon planned as amenities and much more.

Also Read | Geomagnetic Storm Hits Earth: What Does It Mean And What Are Its Effects? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Apart from these attractive features, the building is fully equipped with sustainable traits like a Superstructure is designed and approved for Seismic Zone 5, a medical lounge with an isolation area, ambulance service, Multiple gadget sterilization stations, Energy saving upto 20%, Double insulated unitized glazing facade glass and is an IGBC gold-certified green building.

To one side, Capitol has these amazing features which support sustainability and are contemporary in nature. Separately it also offers unique traits like community building activities, counselling sessions for mental and physical health and wellbeing, yoga sessions and more. The towers will also have a provision for an art gallery where budding and professional artists can put up their best work for display among the public at large.

The location of Ace Capitol also makes it one of the most exclusive commercial projects in Noida. Located at sector 132, Noida Expressway, the project 'Ace Capitol' is in close proximity to both commercial hubs and high-end residential societies. Renowned healthcare facilities and top institutions are also nearby.

Metro connectivity is also available through two metro stations: Sector 137 and 142 Noida, besides the metro station at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Delhi. By road as well, it's easily accessible via multiple expressways like Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND, FNG as well as Yamuna Expressway. Moreover, Ace Capitol is situated close to the city's top landmarks like Sector 18 and Sector 38 of Noida, Kalindi Kunj of Delhi and Pari Chowk of Greater Noida.

All in all, Ace Capitol is a perfect commercial destination for the new generation. It has features to attract the top and established brands as well as the new start-ups looking for smart spaces in the ever-growing city of Noida. The recently held event at the project just signifies the same as it made that evening of Noida a glittering and glamorous one with the star-studded presence and the unique and exquisite features of Ace Capitol. Also looking at the rich history of Ace Group, this project seems no different in proving to be an utter success in fulfilling the expectations of its buyers.

Ace Group is one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry in India. Their every project is built with the latest technology and best quality and is delivered on or before time.

For more information, please visit www.acegroupindia.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)