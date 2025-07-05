PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: In an age of rapid technological advancement and shifting societal values, Acharya Dr Vivek Panchtatw has emerged as a distinguished figure preserving and modernising India's ancient spiritual sciences. With over 18 years of experience in Vedic astrology, Vastu Shastra, and therapeutic disciplines, Dr Panchtatw's work has found resonance with individuals across professions and continents.

Dr Panchtatw is the founder of The Nidan, a holistic institution based in Connaught Place, New Delhi, which he established in 2005. The centre provides spiritual consultations, Vastu corrections, astrology-based counselling, and training in related disciplines. Over the years, he has counselled more than one lakh individuals, ranging from homemakers to industrialists, government officials, and NRIs.

Regarded by many as a spiritual guide and mentor, Acharya Dr Panchtatw is revered as a guru, with hundreds of disciples following his teachings. In a special tribute to their mentor, his disciples will be performing a grand Guru Purnima pooja on July 10 at the National Sports Club of India, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event is expected to witness participation from spiritual seekers and followers from across the country.

According to Dr Panchtatw, ancient Indian sciences offer "empowerment through understanding" and are meant to alleviate anxiety, not instil fear. His consultations often blend traditional Jyotish Shastra with modern practices like hypnotherapy, meditation, Reiki, and cognitive counselling, creating a rare synergy between spiritual insight and psychological healing.

His academic achievements include a doctorate in combined astrology and Vastu, alongside multiple certifications in therapeutic sciences. He is a recognised teacher of Parashar Vidhi, Gemini Jyotish, and allied disciplines, having conducted over 5,000 workshops and training sessions globally.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Panchtatw said, "Astrology and Vastu are diagnostic tools for the spirit. When used with sincerity and ethical grounding, they can help people overcome blockages in career, relationships, and health."

In recognition of his work, he has been conferred with the Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award, the International Business Award, and the 2019 National Teachers Award. His efforts have also been covered on television networks and regional news platforms.

Dr Panchtatw maintains an active digital presence through his YouTube channel Nidan Guru, as well as on Instagram and LinkedIn, where he engages with over 50,000 followers. His videos and live sessions cover topics ranging from daily astrology to advanced Vastu applications, often featuring guest speakers including senior officials and subject experts.

Clients describe him as more than just a consultant. "He is like a guide and elder brother," reads one testimonial on his website. "He doesn't just predict events--he helps you prepare mentally and emotionally."

Looking ahead, Dr Panchtatw aims to expand The Nidan into a global institute offering international certification programs and digital services for seekers across borders. Plans are also underway to introduce new online courses focused on integrated healing sciences.

With a steady commitment to ethics and learning, Acharya Dr Vivek Panchtatw continues to build bridges between India's timeless wisdom and the dynamic needs of the modern world.

For appointments or course information, visit www.thenidan.com or contact +91-6399105666.

