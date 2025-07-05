Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: Sri Lanka will be facing Bangladesh in the second ODI at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo with the home side looking to claim the series here. The first game had its fair share of twists and turns but ultimately it was the home side that prevailed. Colombo wicket is not known for its big scores with spin being a factor. The home side batted sensibly and then showed great resilience to fight back from a tough position while bowling in the second innings. Opponents Bangladesh on the other hand will need to look at their middle-order as it has a lot of scope for improvement. Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 2:30 PM IST. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes Second-Fastest To Reach 100 ODI Wickets for Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025.

Sri Lanka will likely opt for an unchanged playing eleven that got the job done in the first game. Dunith Wellalage is an option should Sri Lanka feel the need to further pressurize Bangladesh with a spin option. Charith Asalanka starred with the bat with a well-made century in the opener while Kusal Mendis was also amongst runs. Wanindu Hasaranga was virtually unplayable at times, and he will be keen on continuing the good run.

Opener Tanzid Hasan scored a fifty for Bangladesh in the first ODI and if he was on the pitch, the team looked settled. But big names like Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy failed to spend a few overs in the middle like majority of the other batters. This is where the visitors will need to improve.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 2nd ODI Date Saturday, July 5 Time 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The second ODI of the three-match series between host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is being played on Saturday, July 5. The SL vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 is being hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and starts at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025: Taskin Ahmed Reflects on Bangladesh’s Worst Batting Collapse Against Sri Lanka, Says ‘It Was Unexpected.’

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription. Sri Lanka will dominate this game and secure a resounding win here.

