Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the quest to open the gateway to the metaverse for all, AcknoLedger is proud to announce its 100th partnership with the O2O Esports 3.0 aggregator platform, Gems.

From early development to the current deployment of Phase 1 Andromeda, AcknoLedger has continued to form alliances with leading projects in Web3 and Metaverse.

Yash Dahenkar, CEO and Co-founder of AcknoLedger commented on this momentous occasion, "Web3 and Metaverse space is relatively at an early stage. We plan to build a solid ecosystem of these companies to build the foundation for the new internet. On the road to becoming the leaders in this space, we intend to close 500+ partnerships eventually by year-end. Meanwhile, we have already closed 100+ partnerships with Ecosystem Companies and launched our NFT search engine."

AcknoLedger has mapped and indexed NFTs of the first ten metaverses and is working towards integrating more partner assets entering the next phase. In addition, integration of DeFi Platforms to enable NFT borrowing/lending and fractional NFTs is also underway.

Not so long ago, AcknoLedger launched its Generation 1 collection of Genesis NFTs on various known INO launchpads and marketplace, including BinanceNFT.

AcknoLedger is a Global Consortium that seamlessly maps, monetizes, and distributes Web 3.0 digital assets across all the metaverses and gaming NFTs. Envisioned to be the nervous system of Web 3.0 digital assets, AcknoLedger will work on an M2D model.

AcknoLedger indexes all the NFTs across all the gaming, metaverses, and NFT marketplaces so that NFT collectors can leverage the insights for informed decision-making. In addition, the market distributes the content across multiple metaverses by tracking and mapping interoperability and exploring trading opportunities for institutional and retail investors.

USD ACK Price

At the time of writing this article, the USD ACK token was trading at USD 0.01451 with a market cap of USD 321,805 and a 24-hour trading volume of USD 6,038.

