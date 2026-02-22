Nottingham Forest are set to host Liverpool at the City Ground on 22 February 2026, in a pivotal Premier League 2025-26 clash with major implications at both ends of the table. The hosts fighting for top-flight survival and the visitors chasing a top-four finish, the fixture promises high intensity as both sides look to secure crucial points. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 22 (IST).

Venue: City Ground in Nottingham

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Team News

Today's match marks a significant milestone for Nottingham Forest, as newly appointed head coach Vítor Pereira makes his home debut in the Premier League. Pereira, who replaced Sean Dyche, has already made an immediate impact, leading the Tricky Trees to a commanding 3–0 midweek victory over Fenerbahçe in the Europa League. Domestically, Forest currently sit 17th, hovering just above the relegation zone. They will draw confidence from their 3–0 victory over Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Anfield last November. However, they will have to manage without several key players; top scorer Chris Wood, Willy Boly, and goalkeeper Matz Sels remain sidelined through injury.

Liverpool arrive in the East Midlands determined to avenge that earlier defeat and solidify their push for Champions League qualification. Arne Slot’s side currently sit sixth in the standings and are eager to build consistency after a mixed run of away form. The Reds will be missing Wataru Endo, who suffered a recent injury, as well as Jeremie Frimpong. Despite these absences, Liverpool boast a formidable squad and will aim to control possession against a Forest side likely to rely on a compact, counter-attacking setup.

