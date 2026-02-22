La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Barcelona will welcome struggling Levante to the Spotify Camp Nou on 22 February 2026, for a crucial Matchday 25 clash in La Liga 2025-26. The Catalan giants have a golden opportunity to reclaim momentum in the title race following recent domestic stumbles by both themselves and league leaders Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the visitors arrive in Catalonia desperate for points to pull themselves out of the relegation zone. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Barcelona vs Levante Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 22.

Venue: Spotify Nou Camp in Barcelona

Time: 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Levante live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Levante live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner.

Barcelona vs Levante Team News

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona head into this fixture looking to bounce back from consecutive away defeats to Atlético Madrid and Girona. Despite these recent setbacks, the Blaugrana boast a formidable 100 per cent home record in La Liga this season, having won all 11 of their matches at the Camp Nou while scoring 34 goals in the process. They will look to attacking talismans Ferran Torres, who leads the club with 12 league goals, and Lamine Yamal to break down the opposition. On the injury front, long-term absentees Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined, whilst Marcus Rashford and Pedri are minor doubts but have recently returned to partial training.

Levante face a monumental task this afternoon. Sitting 19th in the table and seven points adrift of safety, Luís Castro's side are enduring a dismal run of form. The Frogs have lost their last three league outings, including a narrow 1–0 midweek defeat to Villarreal, and currently hold the worst defensive record in the Spanish top flight, having conceded 41 goals. They will rely heavily on top scorer Karl Etta Eyong to provide an attacking spark, and veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to keep the rampant Barcelona forwards at bay.

