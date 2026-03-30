VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30: Githam Developers marked a significant milestone with the grand inauguration of its new office and the prestigious launch of its flagship project, Golden County, at Sandil Towers, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 29th March, 2026.

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The event was graced by renowned film actor Dr. Brahmanandam as the Chief Guest, who formally inaugurated the office and unveiled the project brochure alongside Mr. Kavali Pavan Kumar Yadav, Managing Director of Githam Developers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Brahmanandam emphasized that investing in the real estate sector ensures a secure future. He appreciated Githam Developers for their commitment to offering quality villas at affordable prices. "I came here because of Pavan Kumar Yadav's good nature. I wish his new venture three times the success. I urge people to visit the project, evaluate it, and invest only if it meets their expectations. After going through the brochure, I felt it is truly an amazing place to live," he said.

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Githam Developers, known for curating integrated communities amidst natural surroundings, continues to blend modern living with serene environments. With over 15 years of excellence, 500+ acres developed, 20+ successful projects delivered, and a growing base of happy families, the company has built a strong reputation rooted in transparency and uncompromising quality.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kavali Pavan Kumar Yadav stated that Golden County, coming up near Kollur, is being developed over 25 acres and is expected to be completed within the next two years. "We are providing all modern amenities, including a one-acre clubhouse, to ensure a premium and comfortable lifestyle for our customers. We invite homebuyers and investors to make the most of this opportunity," he said.

Positioned as a landmark development, Golden County promises thoughtfully planned infrastructure, connectivity, and a serene living experience aligned with the aspirations of modern families.

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