Anjuna (Goa) [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): Prepping for your upcoming Goa vacation? If you're not really sure about what to wear in Goa, then check out the new fashion brand - ALIAUM, recently launched in Goa by Actor & Entrepreneur Mithun Purandare. Goa is the reason for the emergence of the brand ALIAUM.

The boutique called "ALIAUM" is located at Verandah Goa Hotel in Anjuna/ Assagoan. The ALIAUM team believe Goa is on the cusp of becoming the coolest place in India, and they aim to ensure people look and feel their best on any day or on any evening with style and comfort at the forefront.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Porsche Car Gets Dragged in Kerala's Monson Mavunkal Cheating Case Scandal - Here's Why.

ALIAUM Boutique has come up with a men's and women's fashion line providing resort-wear, beachwear, Party-wear, holiday wear and others.

The brand is handcrafted in Goa with a great team of tailors using the finest fabrics with collections of Khadi and organic cottons. All designs allow your skin to breathe so pack your travel bags accordingly and have a great time in Goa.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson’s Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Manchester United vs Villareal is Something You CAN'T Miss (Watch Video).

Mithun Purandare said, "I want my customers to feel relaxed and confident for any occasion. I also do customer designs made to order. Thank you to everyone who has been already a part of this fun and exciting journey."

Actor Mithun Purandare recently shot a movie - directed by RGV alongside Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani. He plays an abusive husband. He has also just finished shooting for another series in Goa.

Watch this space for more! https://aliaum.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)