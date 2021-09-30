Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute goal against Villareal in the Champions League 2021-22 match is something that's still trending. Ronaldo's goal evoked several reactions on social media and also the fans who attended the match proceedings at the Old Trafford. This also included, Sir Alex Ferguson who was present in the stadium to watch the match. As soon as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal at the 95th minute of the match, Sir Ferguson could not contain his happiness and started clapping from his seat. Cristiano Ronaldo Rescues Manchester United With Last-Minute Goal Against Villareal in UCL 2021-22 Match, Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt, Premier League & Others React (Watch Video).

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. With his late-minute strike, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt and many other netizens hailed Ronaldo for his stunning goal. With this, Manchester United walked away with the match as they won 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored a couple of goals in the last two matches of the Champions League 2021-22. Now, here's video of Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction below.

Video:

Sir Alex Ferguson’s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s last minute winner is priceless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ixcte0ysnq — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 29, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer also praised Ronaldo for his last-minute goal. "That's what happens at Old Trafford, we had to throw caution to the wind and got lucky in the end," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the game. He further stated when you have Cristiano Ronaldo, there's always a chance. The team now has three points in their kitty and stands on number three of the Group F points table.

