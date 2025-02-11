BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, talent and technology solutions to the financial services industry, has announced the appointment of Narasimhan S L as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Based in Bengaluru, Narasimhan as the Executive Committee member will lead their HR, Training & Knowledge Management (TKM), Corporate Services and Compliance teams. He will lead efforts in the design and development of a forward-looking people and talent strategy, tailored to support Acuity's rapid business growth, headcount increase, and various strategic priorities across organic growth, M&A, adoption of technology & AI and professionalisation of our business. He will also oversee global HR strategy and operations, including policy development, employee engagement and organisational design, ensuring seamless processes and thriving workplace culture, as well as oversee talent acquisition efforts, focusing on attracting and retaining top-tier talent to drive business success. Additionally, he will spearhead Acuity's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to creating a positive social impact. His leadership will align with the Executive Committee's broader efforts to drive global business growth and ensure that the HR function scales effectively to support operations across 16 global locations. Narasimhan brings 25 years of extensive experience in HR leadership. Most recently, he served as the Global Head of Talent Acquisition at State Street, where he led global hiring strategies from Singapore, driving talent acquisition for a diverse and dynamic workforce across multiple regions. Before this, he held the position of Head of HR for State Street's global hubs in India, Poland, and China, overseeing a workforce of approximately 25,000 employees. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in enhancing employee engagement, streamlining operations, and spearheading large-scale HR transformation initiatives. Welcoming Narasimhan to Acuity, Robert King, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Acuity Knowledge Partners said, "Narasimhan's appointment as CHRO marks a significant milestone for Acuity. His deep expertise in global HR strategy and proven ability to lead diverse, high-performing teams across regions will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth. As part of our Executive Committee, Narasimhan will play a crucial role in driving the development of our people and talent strategy, ensuring that we remain a market leader in empowering talent and delivering value to clients worldwide." Narasimhan S L expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, "Joining Acuity Knowledge Partners is an incredible opportunity. With its dynamic growth and focus on innovation, this is an exciting time to be part of a company that is redefining the financial services support industry. I look forward to collaborating with Acuity's talented workforce and leadership team to create a culture that empowers employees, fosters innovation, and aligns with the company's ambitious growth strategy." A passionate advocate for education and wellness, Narasimhan is also an accomplished marathon runner, having completed all six World Major Marathons twice. He brings his determination and drive to excel both professionally and personally to this new role. This strategic appointment underscores Acuity's commitment to attracting and nurturing top talent to meet the needs of its expanding client base, which includes more than 650 financial institutions worldwide.

