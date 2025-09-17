New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday announced a series of digital initiatives aimed at redefining passenger journeys across its airports. The company said, in a press release, that the move is part of its strategy to make air travel smarter and more seamless through technology.

The company said its digital strategy rests on three key pillars: aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport in a Box. These platforms are designed to serve both passengers and stakeholders, with a focus on streamlining operations, enhancing collaboration, and providing better travel experiences.

The release explained that aviio, developed in-house, works as a "smart airport operations platform." It brings together airport operators, airlines, security agencies, ground handlers, and service providers on one system. The platform aims to eliminate data silos and make information accessible across partner ecosystems, including airlines and regulatory bodies.

According to the company, aviio helps passengers reduce travel anxiety by giving them the confidence to plan and enjoy their journey smoothly.

Alongside this, Adani OneApp has been introduced as an integrated travel companion for passengers. The app brings multiple airport services under one platform, ranging from rewards programmes to duty-free shopping.

Passengers can pre-book lounges, shop online with delivery at the gate, check live flight updates, and even book parking with the Park & Fly feature. Since its launch, the app has added over 1,200 key performance indicators and 60 features, making data widely available to passengers. AAHL encourages the adoption of the app through staff onboarding and partnerships with external service providers.

The third initiative, Airport in a Box, focuses on building future-ready airport infrastructure. It is a plug-and-play solution designed to integrate digital systems into new and existing airports. By utilising digital twins and scalable systems, the company stated that capacity expansion and operational upgrades can be carried out seamlessly, rather than as separate projects.

AAHL added that these steps are part of its wider passenger-first strategy, which also involves sustainable infrastructure and improved multimodal connectivity. The company stated that it is working to ensure seamless transfers between road, rail, and metro networks while integrating green design principles into its airport developments. (ANI)

