Amsterdam, February 3 (ANI): S&P Dow Jones Indices has said Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices due to recent allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud that were levelled against the conglomerate.

"Adani Enterprises (XBOM: 512599) will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices following a Media & Stakeholder Analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud," it said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Victim Anjali Singh Was Drunk at the Time of Incident, Say Sources; Police Receives 'Viscera Examination Report'.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the changes to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective prior to the opening on Tuesday -- February 7, 2023.

This announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices comes a week after a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research, which surfaced on January 24, claimed the Adani Group of having weak business fundamentals, allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

Also Read | 65: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt’s Action Thriller Film To Release in Indian Theatres on March 10!.

The report raised concerns about shares of Adani group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations. Following the report, the shares of all Adani Group companies have been consistently declining, though with varying degrees.

According to S&P Global website, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a "family of best-in-class benchmarks" for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)