Actor Adam Driver's upcoming film 65, an action-packed thriller, is all set to release in India on March 10. Movie's logline: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth...65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous pre-historic creatures in an epic fight to survive. 65 Trailer Out! Adam Driver's Sci-Fi Film to Release on the Big Screens on March 10 (Watch Video).

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The Dead Don’t Die Trailer: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez Take On the Undead in This Zombie Comedy – Watch Video.

Watch The Trailer Of 65:

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 65 in cinemas on March 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

