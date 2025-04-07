Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Developed under a landmark public-private partnership, the CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising India's largest port operator, Adani Ports and SEZ, leading Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, under a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

As per a statement from Adani Ports and SEZ, the CWIT project represents a significant investment of USD 800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.

According to APSEZ, it is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times and elevate the port's status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia.

Construction began in early 2022 and has since achieved rapid progress. With the installation of cutting-edge infrastructure now nearing completion, CWIT is poised to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and reliability in regional maritime logistics, the release said.

"The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation," Gautam Adani added.

"We are proud to see the progress in the development of the West Container Terminal, a project that strengthens Sri Lanka's position as a regional maritime hub," said Krishan Balendra, Chairperson, John Keells Group.

"This project is one of the John Keells Group's largest investments and is among the most significant private-sector investments in Sri Lanka. Together with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Adani Group, we will elevate Colombo's status as a leading transshipment hub. We are confident that the project will enhance global trade and connectivity in the region," Balendra added.

Adani Group has seven strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and eight ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry), representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes. (ANI)

