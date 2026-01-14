Mumbai, January 14: Bajaj Auto is set to launch the next-generation version of the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market today, January 14. While the official launch event is scheduled for today, the specific timing for the price announcement has not been explicitly disclosed in the latest reports. However, based on industry standards for major automotive launches, the details are expected to be made public during the afternoon session.

The upcoming electric scooter has been teased by the manufacturer, hinting at significant design revisions and functional updates. Spied test mules suggest that the 2026 iteration will feature a new LED taillight design with embedded 'Chetak' lettering and relocated indicators, moving from the apron to the handlebar section. These aesthetic changes are expected to be paired with an updated colour palette to appeal to a broader audience. Suzuki e-Access Price in India, Specifications and Features; Electric Scooter Bookings Open.

New Bajaj Chetak Features and Range

One of the most significant mechanical changes in the new Bajaj Chetak is the potential shift to a hub-mounted motor, departing from the swingarm-mounted motor found in the current model. A hub motor is integrated directly into the wheel, offering direct drive functionality. While battery specifications are yet to be finalised, the scooter is expected to retain or improve upon the existing 3 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery pack options, which currently provide a competitive range for city commuting.

Recent sightings of test scooters suggest that Bajaj may be introducing a more diverse range of variants. Some models appeared to lack a TFT screen and keyless ignition, indicating that a more affordable mid-spec or base variant could be part of the new lineup. This strategy would allow the Chetak to compete more effectively with budget-friendly rivals like the Ola S1 X and TVS iQube.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Price in India

The new Bajaj Chetak is expected to be priced competitively, with industry estimates suggesting it could be more affordable than the outgoing version. The current Chetak range starts around INR 99,990 (Ex-showroom), and the new updates aim to solidify its position in the premium electric scooter segment. By offering a blend of retro charm and modern technology, Bajaj aims to surpass its recent milestone of 5 lakh units sold in India. Yamaha R2 Sports Bike India Launch Soon; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Upon its official release later today, the new Chetak will face stiff competition from established players such as the Ather Rizta, Hero Vida VX2, and the upcoming next-gen TVS iQube models. Fans and potential buyers are advised to keep a close eye on Bajaj Auto's official social media handles for the final price reveal and booking details.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

