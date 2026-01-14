Elon Musk announced that Tesla will stop selling FSD after February 14, 2026. The Tesla CEO posted on X today, “FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter.” From today, buyers have only 30 days left to purchase Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package. Tesla will discontinue outright FSD sales and shift exclusively to a subscription model, ending one-time purchases and pushing users towards recurring payments. Tesla FSD Unsupervised for Logistics: Elon Musk’s EV Company Achieves 50,000 Miles Using 'Full Self Driving' Within Giga Texas Factory for Car Deliveries.

Elon Musk Announces FSD One-Time Purchased Will End on February 14, 2026

Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)