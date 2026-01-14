Mumbai, Janaury 14: As Maharashtra prepares for high-stakes municipal corporation elections on January 15, 2026, voters across 28 municipal corporations face a restructured "multi-member ward" voting system. Unlike the standard "one person, one vote" format used in Mumbai’s BMC elections or Assembly polls, this system requires most urban voters to cast up to four separate votes. Understanding these changes is critical, as failing to follow the correct sequence can lead to an invalid ballot. All your FAQs are answered below.

The Multi-Member Ward System or Panel System

Under the latest guidelines from the Maharashtra State Election Commission, most civic bodies (excluding Mumbai) have been divided into multi-member wards. In this structure, each ward is represented by three or four corporators.

Consequently, voters do not just vote for one candidate. Instead, they must select one representative for each "seat" designated within their ward (typically labeled Seat A, B, C, and D). All About the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

How Many Votes Must You Cast?

In a four-member ward, you are required to cast four votes. In a three-member ward, you must cast three. In the BMC elections, however, eligible voters require to cast just one vote.

Do All Votes Have to Go to One Party?

No. Voters have complete freedom to "split" their ticket. While you can choose to vote for all candidates of a single political party to represent your ward, you are not legally required to do so.

You may choose a candidate from Party X for Seat A, a candidate from Party Y for Seat B, and an independent candidate for Seat C. The choice is entirely yours, provided you cast a vote for each available seat. 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results: Unopposed vs NOTA Rule.

Can You Cast Fewer Votes?

No. The system is designed to ensure that a full panel of representatives is elected. If you attempt to leave the booth after casting only one or two votes, your ballot remains "incomplete" in the system.

To bypass a specific seat without choosing a candidate, you should use the NOTA (None of the Above) option, which is available for every individual seat. Pressing NOTA counts as a cast vote and allows you to move to the next seat in the sequence without endorsing a specific candidate.

Voting Date, Time, Result Date

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra is scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026. Polling stations will be open from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and the state government has declared a public holiday in the participating election areas to encourage maximum voter turnout. The results will be declared on January 16.

