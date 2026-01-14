Lillian Daisy Phillips, aka Lily Phillips, a prominent figure in the digital creator space, has announced a significant personal milestone, revealing she was re-baptised over the recent holiday period. The 24-year-old, known for her high-profile presence on platforms like OnlyFans, shared the news with her followers as part of a broader effort to reconnect with her religious roots and prioritise her spiritual well-being entering 2026. Did Lily Phillips Sleep With Elderly Men? OnlyFans Star Sparks Controversy Yet Again After Posing for Selfie With ‘Oldest Fan’ at American Nursing Home (View Pic).

Lily Philips Gets Baptised

The ceremony, which took place on December 28, involved full immersion and was documented in a video shared on Phillips’ social media accounts. In the post, which she captioned "a day to remember forever," Phillips is seen in a white robe being submerged in a baptismal pool by a minister.

In recent interviews, Phillips explained that her decision to seek re-baptism followed a period of personal reflection and challenges. Having been baptised as an infant and raised in a religious household, she noted that she had "deviated" from her faith in recent years.

Lily Phillips’ Re-Baptism Video Goes Viral – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

"I think for a while I’d kind of deviated from religion, and I think I was kind of in denial for a lot of it," Phillips told US Weekly. She cited significant events in her personal life as the catalyst for her return to prayer, stating she felt a profound need to "start speaking to God again."

Career and Beliefs in Transition

The news has sparked a wider conversation about the intersection of modern digital careers and traditional faith. Phillips has been transparent about the fact that she does not fit the mould of a "traditional" Christian. She remains vocal in her support for progressive causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive choice, and has expressed a desire for the religious community to be more inclusive of "multifaceted" individuals.

"I’m definitely not claiming to be a traditional Christian at all," she said, adding that she hopes the community can welcome those whose relationship with faith is "bespoke to them."

While Phillips has not announced an immediate departure from her current career, she has signalled a shift in her professional focus for the coming year. She indicated that her adult content work may take a "back seat" as she explores new opportunities in mainstream media, including television presenting and YouTube.

Social Media Erupts With Mixed Reactions

Social media reactions to Lily Phillips’ baptism video have been starkly divided, creating a digital firestorm between sceptics and supporters. Many critics have labelled the ceremony a "publicity stunt" or a "marketing grift," pointing to her active OnlyFans profile and recent extreme professional records as evidence of a lack of "sincere fruit" or lifestyle change. Lily Phillips Is Pregnant? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men in 1 Day Accused of Faking Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump in Latest Instagram Pics and Videos.

Conversely, a significant portion of the online community has met the news with messages of grace, arguing that faith is a gradual journey and that "God can save anyone" regardless of their past.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).