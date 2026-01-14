A high-stakes London derby takes centre stage tonight as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup2025–26 semi-finals. The Chelsea vs Arsenal London Derby on 15 January marks a significant milestone for the Blues as new head coach Liam Rosenior prepares for his first major test in the home dugout. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Both teams arrive at this stage following dramatic quarter-final victories, with Arsenal overcoming Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout and Chelsea securing their spot with a win over Cardiff City. With a place at Wembley on the line, the two-legged tie is expected to be a closely contested affair between the historic rivals.

Team News and Expected Line-ups

Chelsea face late fitness tests for several key players, including Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Malo Gusto. Rosenior has indicated that final decisions on their involvement will be made shortly before kick-off.

Arsenal remain without some long-term absentees but are expected to field a side led by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have been praised for their defensive solidity this season, which will be tested by a Chelsea side that has scored freely in recent outings.

Feature Details Fixture Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2025–26 Stage Semi-Final, First Leg Date (India) 15 January 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 01:30 AM IST Venue Stamford Bridge Referee Chris Kavanagh Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App and Website) TV Telecast (India) No official TV broadcast scheduled

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming in India

For football fans in India, there is no scheduled live television telecast of the Carabao Cup on traditional sports networks such as Sony Sports or Star Sports. Instead, the tournament is being broadcast exclusively via digital platforms.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal match live on the FanCode app and website. Access typically requires a match-specific pass or a monthly/annual subscription to the platform.

Match Overview:

A New Era at Stamford Bridge

The narrative surrounding the fixture is dominated by the arrival of Liam Rosenior at Chelsea. Following an emphatic 5–1 FA Cup win over Charlton in his opening match, Rosenior faces a far stiffer challenge in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Chelsea have struggled for consistency against the Gunners in recent years, winning only one of their last 13 meetings across all competitions. Furthermore, the Blues have not secured a home win against Arsenal since 2018, a record Rosenior will be eager to rectify tonight. Lionel Messi To Join Liverpool? Inter Miami Star Linked with Sensational January Loan Move.

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Silverware

Arsenal enter the tie in formidable form, boasting a nine-match unbeaten streak. Mikel Arteta has frequently used the Carabao Cup to rotate his squad, but with the trophy now within reach, a strong starting XI is expected at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners will be looking to secure a positive result to take back to the Emirates Stadium for the return leg, scheduled for early February.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).