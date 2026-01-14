Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips have driven New Zealand past the finish line to win the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, and thus level the three-match series 1-1. Mitchell and Phillips added 78 runs for the fourth wicket, while remaining unbeaten on 131 and 32, respectively. India's bowlers, in particular Kuldeep Yadav, failed to get hold of their line and length. The series decider will be played in Indore on Sunday.
This has been a dominant show by New Zealand, thanks to a brilliant hundred by Daryl Mitchell and a solid 87 by Will Young. Mitchell and Glenn Phillips have added 44 off 36, and New Zealand need 33 off 36 to win, and level the series 1-1. India needs to pick wickets in heaps if they want to win the contest from hereon.
100! This has been a stellar knock by Daryl Mitchell, reaching his eighth ODI ton, and third against India across formats. All of Mitchell's hundreds against India have come in India. The Kiwi all-rounder reached his 100 off 96 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, New Zealand need almost run-a-ball to win.
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav finally gets a wicket, and Will Young has to walk back, falling 13 short of his maiden international ton against India. Young wanted to reach his 100 quickly and went for the expansive shot, and perished, handing a catch to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Will Young c Nitish Reddy b Kuldeep Yadav 87(98) [4s-7]
200! 200 up for New Zealand, as the stand between Will Young and Daryl Mitchell crosses the 150-run mark. Both Young and Mitchell are also nearing their respective hundreds. Mitchell was lucky to be dropped on 21 by Prasidh Krishna.
A 100-run stand between Daryl Mitchell and Will Young has been reached. Both batters have looked in complete control and command, during their 100 run partersnhip, which came off 103 balls. Both Kiwi batters have also crossed their respective fifty runs.
FIFTY! Will Young becomes the second Kiwi batter to reach a half-century in this match. Young took 68 balls to reach his 11th ODI half-century, which included just three fours. The stand between Daryl Mitchell and Will Young is nearing the 100-run mark.
FIFTY! Daryl Mitchell slams his second half-century of the ongoing three-ODI series, and his 13th overall in the format. Mitchell reached his fifty in 51 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes. Mitchell's partner in the middle, Will Young, is also nearing his 11th ODI half-century.
Daryl Mitchell and Will Young have added 71 runs from 74 balls, and New Zealand find themselves in a place of strength chasing 285. Mitchell is nearing his 13th ODI fifty, and his second successive in the ongoing series. India will need to pick wickets, or else New Zealand could very well run with the contest.
As usual, Daryl Mitchell is standing tall against India and has managed to steady the Blackcaps' ship. Mitchell, along with Will Young, has added 30-odd runs in quick time after Indian bowlers claimed Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls wickets.
India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Live Score Updates: India is set to face New Zealand in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. After a thrilling four-wicket victory in the series opener at Vadodara, the hosts lead the three-match series 1-0. A win today would secure the series for Shubman Gill’s side, while the Black Caps, led by Michael Bracewell, are fighting to keep the contest alive. India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2026: How To Watch IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.
The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the match commencing at 1:30 PM IST. Historically, the Niranjan Shah Stadium has been a venue where teams batting first have enjoyed significant success.
India has been forced into at least one change following an injury to all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Ayush Badoni. For New Zealand, the focus remains on their experienced core, including Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, to anchor a relatively young bowling attack.
The Rajkot surface is traditionally known as a "flat track" that heavily favours batters. With short boundaries and a quick outfield, spectators are expecting a high-scoring encounter. Is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
In the first ODI, India successfully chased down a target of 301. The victory was defined by Virat Kohli’s masterclass of 93 and a steady opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.
Despite New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell striking a counter-attacking 84, the Indian bowling unit, led by Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, managed to restrict the visitors during the death overs. The Black Caps will need to sharpen their fielding today, having missed key chances in the previous game that allowed India to recover from a mid-innings wobble.