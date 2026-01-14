India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Live Score Updates: India is set to face New Zealand in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. After a thrilling four-wicket victory in the series opener at Vadodara, the hosts lead the three-match series 1-0. A win today would secure the series for Shubman Gill’s side, while the Black Caps, led by Michael Bracewell, are fighting to keep the contest alive. India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2026: How To Watch IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the match commencing at 1:30 PM IST. Historically, the Niranjan Shah Stadium has been a venue where teams batting first have enjoyed significant success.

India has been forced into at least one change following an injury to all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Ayush Badoni. For New Zealand, the focus remains on their experienced core, including Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, to anchor a relatively young bowling attack.

The Rajkot surface is traditionally known as a "flat track" that heavily favours batters. With short boundaries and a quick outfield, spectators are expecting a high-scoring encounter. Is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2026 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

In the first ODI, India successfully chased down a target of 301. The victory was defined by Virat Kohli’s masterclass of 93 and a steady opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

Despite New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell striking a counter-attacking 84, the Indian bowling unit, led by Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, managed to restrict the visitors during the death overs. The Black Caps will need to sharpen their fielding today, having missed key chances in the previous game that allowed India to recover from a mid-innings wobble.