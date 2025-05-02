By Sahil Pandey

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): AS Suresh Babu, former managing director and chief executive officer of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL), has said that Adani Group's expertise and experience helped deal with difficulties and hurdles in the work related to Vizhinjam Port project, which will be inaugurated on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation, Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, worth Rs 8,900 crore.

As India's first dedicated container trans-shipment port, it represents transformative advancements in the country's maritime sector, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"Given the difficulties and hurdles faced during the construction period, only Adani (Group) could have completed this project. They understand Indian conditions, particularly those in Kerala. Their expertise and experience in building and operating ports was crucial in the project and making it operational," Babu told ANI.

The Vizhinjam Port holds strategic importance and is a key priority project. It will strengthen India's position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transshipment. With a natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and its proximity to one of the world's busiest sea trade routes, the port further bolsters India's global trade capabilities.

AS Suresh Babu said the port will foster a new industrial culture in the region and generate significant employment opportunities.

"As far as Thiruvananthapuram is concerned, this is a significant development. We are getting an international trans-shipment port here. Supporting infrastructure, such as the outer ring road, rail connectivity, and links to national highways, is in the planning stage. With these developments, I foresee a bright future for area development and the emergence of a new industrial culture, generating substantial direct and indirect employment," he said.

"This project is not just for Thiruvananthapuram or Kerala--it is for India. It represents a major infrastructure milestone in the maritime sector. With Adani's experience and expertise, I am confident they will do an excellent job," he added. (ANI)

