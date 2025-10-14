New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, has joined hands with Google to build India's largest artificial intelligence (AI) data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release by Adani on Tuesday, Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents an investment of about USD 15 billion over five years, from 2026 to 2030. The hub will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations powered by green energy and connected through a strong subsea cable network. This campus will serve as the backbone for advanced AI workloads and innovation across India.

The initiative will be developed in close collaboration with partners such as AdaniConneX and Airtel. Its core will be a purpose-built AI data centre designed to boost India's computing power and support a new era of technological transformation. The plan also includes investment in new transmission lines, renewable power generation, and energy storage systems across Andhra Pradesh.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani described the partnership as a defining moment for India's digital future. "The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape," he said. "This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation." Adani added that Visakhapatnam is set to become a global destination for technology, reflecting a shared vision of nation-building and empowerment.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the partnership is about preparing India for the AI era. "To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI," he said. Kurian noted that working with Adani would help bring Google's resources closer to communities, offering the performance, security, and scalability needed to innovate globally.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani called the partnership "a monumental day for India," stating that the upcoming facility "will house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors" like healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and finance. (ANI)

