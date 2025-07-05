Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): In a major step for green infrastructure, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has inaugurated the world's first steel slag road at any port, setting a new global benchmark in circular economy-led development.

Spanning 1.1 kilometres within Hazira Port, this sustainable road connects the Multi-Purpose Berth (MPB-1) to the coal yard. It utilises processed steel slag aggregates--a by-product of steel manufacturing--demonstrating how industrial waste can be repurposed into high-performance, durable infrastructure, Adani officials said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE5 Launch in India on July 8, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The project was developed as part of Phase-II of the Bulk & General Cargo Terminal (BGCT) expansion in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the Union Ministry of Science & Technology.

The road's flexible pavement design, curated by CSIR-CRRI, enhances load-bearing capacity and longevity while cutting down on construction costs and environmental impact. The initiative aligns with the Waste to Wealth mission and reinforces APSEZ's commitment to environmentally conscious port development, the officials said.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch CWC Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

The road was formally inaugurated at Hazira Port by Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member (Science & Technology), NITI Aayog, in the presence of Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, and Dr Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-CRRI & President, Indian Roads Congress. Also present were Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist and inventor of steel slag road technology, Anand Marathe, COO, Adani Hazira Port Ltd., and other dignitaries and scientists.

This marks India's third steel slag road, but the first ever constructed inside a port globally, placing India and APSEZ at the forefront of sustainable maritime infrastructure.

With this initiative, APSEZ continues to lead the transformation of India's logistics sector, blending innovation, industrial ecology, and infrastructure resilience in service of national growth, Adani officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)