Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI): Skill development project Adani Saksham on Tuesday said its Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) has become the world's first skill centre to enter the metaverse, beginning by introducing two courses. Adani Saksham is the skill-development vertical of Adani Foundation and completes a seven-year milestone.

With Metaverse, ASDC is stepping into a phase where knowledge, skills, and technology converge to create an immersive educational experience through virtual classrooms, according to a statement from Adani Foundation.

Recognising the national urgency in healthcare and safety standards, ASDC has prioritised courses like General Duty Assistant (GDA) to support the healthcare and hospital industry, and Fire Safety in the Metaverse. In due course of time, more courses will be made available in a similar manner, it added.

With this milestone, the skill-development vertical of the Adani Foundation is furthering its mission of using latest technology to train future-ready professionals, according to the statement.

According to the statement, learners will have the thrill while donning Virtual Reality (VR) headsets to enter a virtual classroom where they not only absorb theoretical knowledge effectively but also practice hands-on activities in metaverse. This is a game-changer, equipping trainees with a deep understanding of their chosen field, going well beyond the restrictions of a physical space. Learners at 40 Adani Skill Development Centres across 13 states in India will be able to enrol for these courses in metaverse, it added.

As a pioneer in tech-enabled skilling, ASDC will also make these courses available to students worldwide, Adani Foundation said. It said anybody can enrol for these courses online and learn using a computer/laptop. They will be able to experience the virtual classroom on their screen, without the assistance of a VR headset.

The statement said Adani Saksham continues to link industry needs with their course offerings.

The Adani Foundation said the ground-breaking intervention of a skill centre in the metaverse is a step forward in the same direction. In the brief span of seven years since its inception, Adani Saksham has skilled 1.25 lakh people, with more than 56,000 of them gainfully employed or running their own entrepreneurial venture, the statement added. (ANI)

