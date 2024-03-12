NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, continues its legacy of excellence in education, training, and research with its Master of Engineering programs. Since its inception in 1998, the institute has been continuously striving for excellence in education, training, and research with the mission of offering "Value-Based Education". Currently, MSIS offers seven industry collaborated AICTE Approved Master of Engineering (M.E.) programs. The last date to apply is 15th of March. For more details on the admission process please click on link.

MSIS is proud to announce the commencement of admissions for its Master of Engineering program in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Microelectronics & VLSI Technology, Embedded Systems, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and VLSI Design. These programs are meticulously crafted to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of their respective fields, preparing them for successful careers in today's dynamic engineering sector.

Key Points:

* Strong Industry & Alumni Support* Professional Skill Development support for placement.* Industry certified faculty.* One of the very few institutes in India to run purely PG programs for the last 25 years* Offers ME programs in niche areas of engineering, industry collaborated, strong support from alumni, extensive inputs from industry experts* High placements > - 95% placements consecutively for more than 5 years* Fees paid recovered during the second-year internship

Internship placement interviews within 8 months from start of program

Key recruiters: AMD, ARM, Infineon, Intel, Marvell, Nvidia, Microchip, NXP Semiconductor, OpenFive, Synapsys, Signify, Philips, Avin Systems, Morphle Labs, Synaptics, Spirent, Altair, Stryker, Schneider Electric, VuNet, RSA, Dell, Danaher, MiQ, Shell, Power School, Valeo, Spirent, GE Healthcare, Siemens, and others actively seek MSIS graduates for their expertise and proficiency.

AICTE Approved: MSIS's ME programs are approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), ensuring that a student receive a high-quality education that meets the standards set by the governing body for technical education in India.

Industry-Driven Curriculum: MSIS's ME programs are designed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure students undergo curriculum that is not only academically rigorous but also relevant industry requirements. Students will gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and technologies, preparing them for a successful career in their chosen field.

Average CTC of INR 18 Lakhs: MSIS commitment to excellence is reflected in the impressive average CTC of INR 18 Lakhs that the graduates receive. This is a testament to the quality of education and training that they receive at MSIS.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: At MSIS, they believe in providing the students with the best possible learning environment. Its state-of-the-art facilities include well-equipped laboratories (extended lab hours), modern classrooms, and a dedicated faculty who are committed to helping them succeed.

Exceptional Placement Record: One of the hallmarks of an MSIS education is its exceptional placement record. MSIS is proud to say that 95% of its graduates are placed in top companies, with many experiencing a 2X salary upturn. MSIS graduates have secured positions at prominent engineering firms, both domestically and internationally.

Upskilling and Informed Career Choices: The ME program at MSIS focuses on upskilling engineers and helping them make informed career choices. Through specialized courses, practical projects, and industry collaborations, the program equips engineers with the latest skills and knowledge relevant to their field. This has benefited many engineers from various industries who have completed their ME from MSIS, as it not only enhances their expertise but also expands their career opportunities, enabling them to pursue more rewarding and challenging roles in their chosen field.

MSIS has also collaborated with reputed International Universities for Dual-Degree programs. MSIS believes in providing its students with more than just a degree. It offers a supportive and dynamic learning environment where students can grow personally and professionally. Its experienced faculty members are dedicated to helping them achieve your goals and excel in their chosen field.

Email: office.sois@manipal.edu

Tel. Phone: 0820 292 5032

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, Deemed to be University, is a self-financing Higher Educational institution which started its operations in 1953 by establishing the first self-financing medical college, KMC Manipal, as Public Private collaboration model. Over the years various institutions have been added and finally in 1993 June, these group of institutions have been declared as a Deemed to be University by the Govt. of India. The excellent track record in academics, infrastructure and research contributions and its standing in the national and international rankings, culminated in it being declared as an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, in October 2020. Presently MAHE Manipal offers 300+ programmes in 30+ streams which includes undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels at its four campuses in India and one overseas campus. It has about 35000 students on its rolls. MAHE Manipal, as an IoE, is committed to provide quality higher education at affordable cost and contribute in increasing the gross enrolment rate ratio in higher education.

