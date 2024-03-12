Oscar-nominated Bradley Cooper made a surprise cameo in the latest episode of the sitcom Abbott Elementary, streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar). The episode named Willard R Abbott sees Bradley Cooper in the opening scene, where he is invited by a student to come to his class as part of his assignment, much to the surprise of the other students and, mainly, the staff. It is quite a hilarious cameo, with Cooper being game enough to make jokes about himself, but it was also made awkward because of what happened before. Let's explain why... Oscars 2024: From Bradley Cooper's Maestro to Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Check Out the Big Losers of 96th Academy Awards With Multiple Nominations and ZERO Wins!

You see, the Abbott Elementary episode was dropped right after the telecast of the 96th Academy Awards, ie Oscars 2024. Maestro, the biopic of American composer Leonard Bernstein, written and directed by Bradley Cooper, who also played the main lead, was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Film. However, by the end of the event, the film went away empty-handed, though its loss is comparatively less brutal than Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which had 10 nominations but zero wins.

Anyhoo, returning to his Abbott Elementary cameo, the scene has the staff forgetting Cooper's 'critically acclaimed' film, much to the actor's chagrin, while they keep mistaking him to be part of The Holdovers, Napolean and Oppenheimer (as Janelle James' Principal Ava Coleman best puts it, 'Everybody was in Oppenheimer'). They keep remembering him in his other popular mainstream works like The Hangover. Bradley Cooper Says He’d Probably Say Yes to Hangover 4 ’In an Instant’.

Even the kids were confused about why Bradley Copper was famous; one student pointed out that if he was truly popular, then why was he not in the Spider-Man movies (fair point!). And it took Cooper to bring back his Rocket Raccoon voice to remind them that he was in Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Overall, it was quite a self-riffing but hilarious cameo that found its awkwardness owing to the episode's timing. See what the netizens have to say about his cameo.

airing this right after he lost multiple oscars to oppenheimer was FOUL 😭 pic.twitter.com/sSpWLWCSzz — s. (@tedsbecca) March 11, 2024

Holy post Maestro Bradley Cooper on Abbott Elementary people. pic.twitter.com/vFTogs9OpK — FilmGamer.com (@FilmGamerOne) March 11, 2024

Bradley Cooper has the capacity of laughing at himself in Abbott Elementary and during a Super Bowl commercial with his mother, yet people try so much to make him look like a bad person. pic.twitter.com/JFkTGTwP1h — the Valen papers | Oscar winner Justine Triet (@StarcoVision) March 11, 2024

Bradley Cooper Doing the Rocket Raccoon voice for Abbott Elementary pic.twitter.com/Pug1NJXJLq — 💭 (@rocketthinker) March 11, 2024

Wait, this Bradley Cooper Abbott Elementary cameo is incredible pic.twitter.com/I9wyxDpV8q — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 12, 2024

bradley cooper being dragged on abbott after losing yet another oscar last night, you have to laugh! pic.twitter.com/d2WzZniO6S — h🤎 (@cherrialxpls) March 11, 2024

Maestro, streaming now on Netflix, is Bradley Cooper's second directorial after 2018's A Star Is Born, which starred Lady Gaga and himself. A Star Is Born also received eight nominations at the Oscars in 2019, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress, but compared to Maestro, the film fared better since it at least won one Oscar for Best Song ("Shallow").

