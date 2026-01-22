VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22: iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has opened admissions for its six-month intensive training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), aimed at undergraduate engineering students. The program is designed for B.Tech students from AICTE-affiliated institutions in and around Hyderabad who are interested in gaining in-depth knowledge and practical exposure in AI and ML.

The program focuses on building strong theoretical foundations while offering hands-on tutorials and applied learning experiences. Classes will be conducted in person at the IIIT Hyderabad campus, providing participants with a collaborative and immersive learning environment. The curriculum covers both classical and modern AI/ML techniques, enabling students to develop problem-solving skills relevant to industry and research applications.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. CK Raju, Head of Educational Programs at iHub-Data, said that the program has been structured to support students in achieving their career-oriented goals by combining theory with practical, engaging learning methods, helping them address complex challenges using advanced AI and ML techniques.

The training program will commence on 22 February 2026 and will run for six months, with classes held every Sunday in two-hour contact sessions. Upon successful completion, select participants may also be considered for a three-month online internship with iHub-Data, offering additional exposure to real-world projects.

Applications for the program must be submitted by Saturday, 20 February 2026. More information about the course, eligibility criteria, and application details is available on the official website at https://ihub-data.ai.

Interested students may also contact the program coordinator, Faheema VV, via email at faheema.vv@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in for further queries.

