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VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: Adrianse has rebranded as Design Alphabet, marking a shift in how the studio defines and delivers design, bringing architecture to the forefront of its evolving scope.

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Over time, Adrianse Global has moved beyond interiors and workplace design into projects that require deeper integration across disciplines. With architecture now central to its approach, the studio is expanding into sectors including commercial, healthcare, educational, R&D centres, on a global scale. The move to Design Alphabet reflects this progression - bringing architecture, interiors, and technology together to carry ideas through with greater clarity, continuity, and control from concept to execution.

"This shift reflects how we've evolved. Architecture is now central to how we think and build, and we're stepping into new sectors and global markets with that clarity. It's about taking on larger, more complex work - with the confidence of everything we've built so far."

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- Udaya Shankar, Principal

At its core, Design Alphabet is guided by the principles of space, form, function, and emotion - all working together to bring clarity and coherence to every project. The studio builds on these fundamentals to deliver work that balances creative expression with discipline and intent.

Expanding Scope, Global Outlook

With its new identity, Design Alphabet is strengthening its presence across global markets - both in terms of projects and talent. The studio continues to bring international design standards into culturally relevant environments, while expanding into sectors where design plays a critical role in performance and long-term value.

A Distinct Logo Identity

The new name, Design Alphabet, reflects the studio's foundational approach - viewing design as a language built on essential elements.

This extends into its visual identity, where light is used as a defining tool - not as an effect, but as a way to reveal form, establish function, and bring clarity to space. Through a controlled interplay of light and shadow, the identity expresses depth, balance, and emotion with restraint.

Beyond its projects, Design Alphabet contributes to the broader discourse on how design evolves while being grounded in fundamentals as it scales. The rebrand from Adrianse Global to Design Alphabet reflects the studio's continued transformation - shaped by its expanding scope, capabilities, and intent.

Design Alphabet positions itself not just as a participant, but as a discipline, intent on defining how design is conceived, delivered, and experienced across increasingly complex environments.

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