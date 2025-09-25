VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: From India to the world -- AFC Furniture Solutions has set a new global benchmark by becoming the first manufacturer in India to achieve the BIFMA Level® 3 Certification, the highest international standard for sustainable furniture manufacturing. This milestone positions Indian expertise on the world stage for sustainability and innovation, providing architects, designers, and clients with transparent, data-backed assurance of product performance.

BIFMA (Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association) is the internationally recognised authority setting standards for safety, durability and sustainability in workplace furniture. Since 1973, BIFMA has been the voice of the commercial furniture industry. Its Level® sustainability certification -- often compared to LEED ratings in green buildings -- provides a comprehensive, multi-attribute framework to evaluate environmental stewardship, human health and wellness, and corporate social responsibility. Level 3, the highest tier, is awarded only after rigorous third-party audits under ANSI/BIFMA e3 standards, which cover not only the product but also the manufacturing facility and company policies. Certified products are listed in an industry-wide public registry for complete transparency.

AFC's certification follows years of embedding sustainability into every aspect of its design, sourcing and production. Independent verification confirmed compliance across health, safety, material efficiency, energy use, recyclability and social responsibility. Initiatives have included reducing embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, increasing recycled content, optimising material usage and conducting full cradle to gate lifecycle assessments and environment product declarations (EPD) to lower its carbon footprint and contribute to a circular economy.

AFC has also aligned its material health approach with global "Chemicals of Concern" lists, encourages the use of Indoor air quality-certified safer chemicals and has assessed 95% of all maintenance and operations chemicals based on GHS Safety Data Sheets with precise requirements to reduce or eliminate hazardous chemical classes. In parallel, AFC has prioritised healthy workplaces through low-emission, ergonomic designs, glare-controlled lighting, and the elimination of harmful substances, while also advancing inclusivity, robust health and safety systems, and community partnerships, so that sustainability extends beyond products to people and society.

Industry observers note that this achievement places AFC in a select global league of responsible manufacturers, raising India's profile in world markets and supporting green-building initiatives under LEED, WELL, IGBC, and GRIHA. For customers, the LEVEL® mark now carried by AFC's products signals credible sustainability credentials and clear multi-attribute performance, helping them align with their own ESG goals.

Mr. Maanoj Tomar, the Founder of AFC, was delighted that this recognition coincided with their new brand launch. He said, "This recognition is a reaffirmation of our brand purpose, which is all about bringing in a positive change all around and responsibly. It's not enough to grow in volume without involving all concerned and accepting the larger responsibility towards the community and the environment. BIFMA Level® 3 Certification underscores our 'All For Change' attitude and our mission to create safe, sustainable and future-ready workspaces."

With this landmark certification, AFC not only strengthens its leadership in India's furniture industry but also demonstrates that "Made in India" can meet the world's most demanding sustainability standards, redefining what responsible manufacturing means for the workplaces of tomorrow.

About AFC Furniture Solutions

Founded in 2008 by Mr. Maanoj Tomar, AFC Furniture Solutions is one of India's most respected manufacturers of modular and ergonomic office furniture. With certifications including BIFMA, SCS Gold (Indoor Air Quality), FSC, ISO, and IGBC Gold (Manufacturing Unit), AFC combines design, durability, and sustainability to create environments that support productivity and well-being.

