By Agm-Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): AGM Vijaylaxmi venture's upscale 14 storeyed commercial centre "at" coming up at Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai. It offers world-class amenities and facilities for the business community.

The highlight of the project includes premium office space, multi-functional retail store spaces & restaurants, sky Breakout Zone, dedicated parking with valet etc. First time ever, the project offers provision for electric car charge station catering to the next-gen requirements. The project has grand entrance lobby with a waiting lounge. The project has double glazed glass facade that promotes energy efficiency and helps reduce maintenance & power costs.

"at" is an elegant 14 storeyed business landmark offering Self Contained Premium Office spaces with a flexible Floor Plate ranging from 550 sq.ft to 9000 sq. ft. It offers 100% Vastu compliant offices having 10.60 feet Floor to Floor Height. The RERA approved Project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

The project offers multi-functional retail stores and exclusive BMC approved restaurant spaces. For sophisticated retail brands, it offers attractive glass frontage with prominent brand visibility having 13.9 feet Retail Height floor to floor.

The project offers grand attraction of Sky Breakout Zone providing manicured green lawns, star gazing lounge, pergola sit-outs, acupressure pathways and conversation corners.

Under Business Support Features, it offers high-speed elevators, CCTV Surveillance, 24X7 manned security, cutting-edge fire systems and seismic earthquake resistant structure.

"at" project is a joint venture of AGM Group and Vijaylaxmi Group.

AGM Group has been redefining skylines since 1979. It has developed more than 12.50 Lac sq. feet of residential and over 1.70 Lac sq. ft. of commercial spaces. It has added smiles to more than 1800 customers. AGM Group endeavours to revolutionise skylines in Bhayander & Boisar across its land bank of around 83 acres in the near future. Mr. Narpatraj Mehta heads AGM Group.

Established in 1976, Vijaylaxmi Group has built a reputation in the field of textiles, exports and realty. Vijaylaxmi Realty has developed and delivered more than 2 million sq. ft. with 4000 plus customers in Mumbai, Jodhpur & Pune (PCMC). The Group has land holdings in Pune (PCMC), Mangaon, Jodhpur, Shahpur & Mumbai. Mr. Shantilal Kawar, Group Chairman, was bestowed with the honour of being Malawi's Honorary Consul. He was also recipient of 'Udyog Patra Award' by Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, The President of India. He was President of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO-APEX) & Mahavir International (APEX).

For further information, please visit www.agmvijaylaxmi.com, Email: info@agmvijaylaxmi.com.

