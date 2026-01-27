PRNewswire

Singapore, January 27: Digital travel platform Agoda today announced the open-source release of its API Agent, a universal Model Context Protocol (MCP) server designed to help developers connect MCP clients to GraphQL and REST services using natural language, without building separate integrations for each service.

Operating a large-scale travel platform requires coordinating hundreds of internal services, each with its own schema and interface. While MCP has made it easier to connect language models to external systems, Agoda teams have made it even simpler to manage dozens of services without individual MCP servers for each initiative with its new, open-source API Agent.

API Agent enables developers to configure a target service, ask questions in natural language, and receive structured results. The server automatically inspects schemas, generates the required queries, and executes them without custom integration code or manual mapping.

To support more advanced queries, API Agent includes SQL-based post-processing using DuckDB, enabling sorting, aggregation, and joins even when underlying services do not natively support these operations.

Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, said, "Many teams want to unlock internal tools for AI, but writing MCPs for each one is a major effort. API Agent takes a novel, zero-effort approach to that transformation, and to our knowledge, is the first of its kind. We've open-sourced it in the hope that others can benefit from the same value we've seen."

The API Agent is available now as open source at github.com/agoda-com/api-agent. API Agent joins Agoda's growing portfolio of open-source projects, including macOS virtualization kubelet, a tool for managing macOS infrastructure at scale.

