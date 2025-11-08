PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Agravatam India's First Modern Ayurvedic cloud Kitchen, the Ahmedabad heritage city's pioneering Modern Ayurvedic Cloud Kitchen, is inspiring Ahmedabad to begin 2026 with vibrant health, mindful eating, and a joyful return to wholesome food traditions through its newly launched 2026 #Ayurvedic Food Challenge, rolled out across social, streaming, and digital platforms.

Designed to make Ayurveda simple, practical, and delicious for modern lifestyles, the challenge encourages the city to adopt balanced, plant-forward, digestion-friendly Ayurvedic meals -- conveniently delivered to their homes

The initiative highlights 7 Days • 7 Ayurvedic Food Meal Experiences, centered on gut health, detoxification, seasonal ingredients, and the healing power of traditional spice blends.

"Food must nourish, heal, and energize."

Speaking about the challenge, Dr. Harsha Agravat, 30+ years Experienced Ayurveda Doctor, Panchakarma Expert & Lifestyle Wellness Innovator, said:

"Ayurveda is not just a diet -- it is a lifestyle of mindful nourishment. With the #Ayurvedic Food Challenge, we invite Ahmedabad to begin 2026 with sattvic, healing meals that support digestion, metabolism, immunity, and overall wellbeing."

She added that the goal goes beyond weight-loss:

It is about energy, clarity, balance, and long-term wellness.

What Does the Agravatam 2026 #Ayurvedic Food Challenge Include?

Order now on Zomato • Swiggy or book Takeaway via agravatam.comWhatsApp: 75750 08686

Agravatam brings you a curated selection of Ayurvedic Healthy Foods designed to nourish, energize, and restore balance:

* 7 Days of Different Modern Ayurvedic Executive Meals & Satvik Ayur Thalis Variety.

* 7 Ayurvedic Salads & Bowls for everyday nourishment

* Ayurvedic Healthy Beverages and Gut-Healing Herbal Waters

* Ayurvedic Breakfast Specials for a light and fresh start

* Healthy & Fresh Avocado Delights

* Festive Special Sweets made without refined sugar

* Detox Smoothies for cleansing and metabolism support

* Ayurvedic Fast Food, Snacks & Desserts reimagined in a healthier way

All meals are prepared with:No Maida | No Refined Sugar | No PreservativesHome-style, Plant-Based, Satvik Cooking

Enjoy freshly prepared Ayurvedic meals delivered anywhere in Ahmedabad -- available on Swiggy, Zomato, and for takeaway at Dr. Agravat Wellness Center.

Each day features unique flavor experiences rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom -- proving that healthy can be truly delicious.

Why Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad is evolving as one of India's leading wellness-forward cities -- from yoga communities and marathon culture to holistic cafes and conscious living groups. The challenge aligns organically with this growing shift toward preventive and mindful wellness.

How to Join the Agravatam #Ayurvedic Food Challenge Challenge

1.Start your order 7-Day Ayurvedic Meal Journey with Thalis, Salads, Bowls, Breakfast & Healthy Snacks.

2. Follow daily guidance on Instagram, Facebook & YouTube @agravatam

3. Share your journey using #Ayurvedic Food Challenge

Contest Window: November 09 - April 11, 2026

Eligibility: Ahmedabad residents, 18+

Entries: One unique post per person per day

Prizes: Gift cards, coupons, and exclusive Agravatam Ayurvedic product hampersWinners will be selected via random drawing.Full contest rules available on the official Agravatam.com website.

Sponsor: Dr. Agravat Wellness Center https://www.wellness.agravat.com/ unit of Dr Agravat healthcare Limited. https://www.healthcare.agravat.com/

Address: Padmavati Bungalow & Discoveryland School, Opp. Satva Complex, Thaltej, Ahmedabad - 380059

About Agravatam Modern Ayurvedic Cloud Kitchen

Agravatam, India's First Modern Ayurvedic Cloud Kitchen, is a pioneering brand in Modern Ayurvedic Food, offering everyday healing meals, executive meal boxes, thalis, bowls, detox smoothies, breakfasts, snacks, diabetes friendly sweet, keto and salads--each thoughtfully crafted to support holistic wellness and balanced living. Our menus blend traditional Ayurvedic nutrition principles with fresh, contemporary flavors, making wholesome sattvic food both convenient and delicious for daily life.

Born from the vision of Vaidya Dr. Jagdishchandra Agravat (50+ years of Ayurvedic expertise)and led by Dr. Harsha Agravat (Ayurveda & Panchakarma Specialist, 30+ years of experience)alongside CEO Dr. Kartavya Agravat (Dental Surgeon), with mentorship from Dr. Bharat Agravat (Dental Implant Surgeon, 30+ years of experience_https://www.drbharat.agravat.com/ ) -- Agravatam seamlessly blends ancient Ayurvedic principles with modern culinary innovation.

Consistently ranked among the top-rated kitchens on Zomato, Swiggy, and Google, Agravatam makes Ayurvedic eating convenient, delicious, and accessible for every household.

Media Contact

Agravatam Modern Ayurvedic Cloud KitchenAddress: Dr Agravat House, Near Satva Complex, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059

WhatsApp: +91 75750 08686Instagram: @agravatamYouTube: @agravatam

https://agravatam.com/

