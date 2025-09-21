New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape global markets and more high-value AI firms gear up for IPOs, Indian investors -- particularly the mass affluent -- are increasingly eyeing the US for the next wave of generational wealth creation, according to the Co-founders of Neev Finance.

"There will be a lot more hunger for US-based markets. There is a lot more money made here, like just in the last 10 years, the likes of Tesla, Nvidia, Netflix, Twilio, all the big companies came, even Amazon, Microsoft, all these doubled. The Meta and blue chip like four or five times it (returns) happened. And now with the AI wave coming in, you will see a lot more AI IPOs coming in. The whole AI is being played out of San Francisco. So the Anthropic of the world, OpenAI, all this will go public IPO. So a lot more value generation will happen, and it will attract Indian investors to the US markets," said Nirav Kamdar, Co-Founder of US-based alternative investments platform Neev Finance.

The company, founded by former tech and analytics professionals, is positioning itself as a bridge for Indian-origin investors -- both in the US and abroad -- to access high-growth US-based investment opportunities in public equities, private markets, and tokenised assets.

Executives said that the depreciation of exchange rates is prompting many affluent Indians to allocate 10-20 per cent of their portfolios in US dollar-denominated assets. "People want to hold part of their wealth in a stronger currency. It's not just about returns anymore -- it's also about preserving global purchasing power," they added.

Beyond investing, lifestyle trends are also influencing portfolio decisions. "Many Indian professionals are planning global travel, higher education abroad, or even overseas retirement. They're starting to budget in dollars -- and that's where platforms like ours come in," said Soumyadeep Roy, CoFounder and CIO, Neev Finance.

Investment preferences in India have always been influenced by various factors. Many platforms have emerged that allow investors to invest even in foreign stock markets, making it accessible to a broader audience.

According to a report by industry body PHDCCI, before the pandemic, many Indian investors favoured traditional investment options, such as fixed deposits, real estate, and gold, as stock markets were considered relatively risky by these investors; thus, they often adopted a long-term perspective when investing in stocks.

Blue-chip stocks with a history of stable performance are popular choices among retail and institutional investors.

The report added that the pandemic highlighted the importance of sectors like technology and healthcare, and investors showed increased interest in stocks related to these sectors due to the accelerated digital adoption and healthcare advancements. (ANI)

