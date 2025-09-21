The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 race will take place on Sunday, September 21, with Max Verstappen taking pole position. The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 race will be held at the Baku City Circuit. The Azerbaijan F1 GP 2025 will be shown in India from 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a TV partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 race on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen Closes In On Second-Placed Nando Norris After Winning Italian GP 2025, Oscar Piastri Maintains Dominance.

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

History's in the making in Baku 💥 McLaren could clinch the Constructors’ Championship faster than ever before - unless Ferrari or Red Bull spoil the celebration 🔥 #F1 #Formula1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/xCJXoSocOX — FanCode (@FanCode) September 19, 2025

