Business News | AI Demand Lifts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company April Revenue by 17.5 Pc

Taipei [Taiwan], May 8 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Friday reported consolidated revenue of NT$410.73 billion (around USD 13.1 billion) for April 2026, registering a 17.5 per cent year-on-year increase driven by continued demand for advanced semiconductor technologies and artificial intelligence applications.

The company said April revenue, however, declined 1.1 per cent sequentially from NT$415.19 billion (approx. USD 13.2 billion) recorded in March 2026.

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According to the company's latest revenue report, cumulative revenue for the January-April 2026 period reached NT$1.544 trillion (approximately USD 49.2 billion), marking a sharp 29.9 per cent rise compared with the corresponding period last year.

TSMC's robust annual growth comes amid sustained global demand for high-performance computing chips, AI accelerators, and next-generation smartphone processors, sectors where the Taiwanese foundry giant remains a dominant supplier.

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TSMC supplies semiconductors to several major technology companies worldwide and plays a critical role in the global electronics supply chain. The company has benefited significantly from rising investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing and data centre expansion over the past year.

The April revenue figures also indicate continued resilience in Taiwan's semiconductor sector despite broader global concerns surrounding geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions and supply-chain diversification efforts by several countries.

The company's April 2025 revenue stood at NT$349.56 billion (approx. USD 11.1 billion), while revenue for the first four months of 2025 totalled NT$1.188 trillion (approx. USD 37.8 billion), according to the report released by the company. (ANI)

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