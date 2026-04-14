NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 14: Ai+ Smartphone has announced the commencement of sales of its latest device, Nova 2, as part of the newly launched Nova Series. Designed for everyday reliability and expressive personal style, the Nova 2 is available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting April 14.

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The Ai+ Nova 2 will be available at the following pricing:

4GB + 64GB | Rs. 8,999

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6GB + 128GB | Rs. 10,999

"The Nova Series is our strongest expression yet of what Ai+ stands for, technology that is accessible, reliable, and built for real everyday use. With Nova 2, we wanted to make sure that users who are upgrading for the first time or switching to Ai+ find everything they need without compromise. We are excited to open sales on April 14 and bring more users into the Ai+ ecosystem," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

Performance That Powers Your Day

The Nova 2 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery designed to keep up with a full day of streaming, browsing, gaming, and multitasking. It runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, delivering a smooth and optimised experience straight out of the box. Featuring a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HBM support, the Nova 2 delivers fluid visuals and seamless scrolling whether users are consuming content or navigating everyday tasks.

A Camera and Design Built for Everyday Life

The smartphone comes with a 50MP rear camera designed to capture sharp, natural images across lighting conditions, along with an 8MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls. The Nova 2 further features a refined build with IP64 resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, available in five distinct colours - Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black - each designed to reflect a different personality.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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