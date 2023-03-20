New Delhi, March 20: Passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines during January-February 2023 were 246.11 lakhs, as against 141.04 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2022, Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed Monday.

It registered an annual growth of 74.50 per cent and monthly growth of 56.82 per cent. In the month of January, passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines were 125.42 lakhs, as against 64.08 lakhs same month of 2022. Cold Wave in Delhi and North India: Rail, Road, and Air Traffic Affected.

Further, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of February 2023 was 0.25 per cent. Airline-wise details of cancellations are shown in the graph: Shyamli Haldar Becomes First Woman Air Traffic Controller in India, to Head Kolkata ATC.

During February 2023, a total of 359 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of February 2023 has been just 0.30. 99 per cent of the complaints have been addressed.

Separately, in its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook for India, Boeing recently said India's air traffic has transitioned from recovery to growth and was largely driven by the strength of the domestic market, which has recovered to 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Air India last month signed contracts for hundreds of aircraft from Airbus and Boeing as part of its growth strategy.

