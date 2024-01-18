Hyderbad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Boeing and Akasa Air revealed at the Wings India 2024 airshow that the Indian carrier has added 150 more fuel-efficient jets to its order book, including 737-10 airplanes and additional 737-8-200 jets, marking a follow-on 737 MAX order.

Leveraging the 737 MAX family, Akasa Air plans to enhance its domestic and international network in the coming years. Since its inception in 2022, the airline has secured around 4% of India's domestic market share, operating flights to 18 destinations with a fleet comprising 22, 737 MAX jets.

"First Indian airline to reach a firm order book of 200+ aircraft within 17 months of operations The first major aircraft order announced at an airshow in India Reaffirms airline's strong growth trajectory and financial stability," the Akasa announcement read.

The latest order, comprising 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline with a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company's domestic and international expansion plans.

With this milestone announcement, the first of its kind made at an airshow in India, Akasa Air becomes the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft within a span of 17 months of commencing operations. This landmark aircraft order is a testimony of the airline's solid financial foundation and showcases Boeing's confidence in Akasa Air's future.

Speaking from the WINGS 2024 airshow at Hyderabad, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, "This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade. Akasa's remarkable growth testifies the sheer promise that India holds as an aviation market, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey.

These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the very near future. Each addition to our fleet brings us closer to our purpose of connecting people, places, and cultures. We are confident in our ability to be able to serve millions of satisfied travellers across the globe, as we step into the next phase of our growth", he added.

"We are at a cusp where it is natural for our ecosystem to celebrate our financial stability, growth potential and market share. However, I am most proud of what Akasa and its employees have been able to achieve in terms of reliability and service excellence while pursuing the highest standards of safety in global aviation. This underscores our growth philosophy of expanding in step with the laser-focused delivery of industry-leading customer experience," Vinay concluded.

In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023. This new deal in January 2024, takes the airline's order book to an impressive total of 226 aircraft. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years. (ANI)

