Patna, January 17: An IndiGo airlines flight to Pune was delayed on Wednesday after the pilot refused to fly the plane and went home. It was later discovered that he had received news of his mother's passing away just as the flight was preparing for take-off.

Flight 6E126, with 62 passengers, was scheduled to take off at 1.30 pm on Wednesday and the passengers had boarded. But as the plane was about to take off, the pilot refused to fly, saying that his mental state was not right. He deboarded from the plane and went home. IndiGo Fined Rs 1.20 Crore, Mumbai Airport Rs 90 Lakh After Video Of People Eating On Tarmac Went Viral.

The passengers were surprised with the excuse by the pilot and even the crew members were clueless why the pilot was mentally upset. However, after the pilot left, the crew members learnt that his mother had passed away and he was informed about it at the time of take-off. He tried to stay calm but he finally decided not to fly. IndiGo Issues Statement After Receiving Show Cause Notice From Centre Over Mumbai Airport Tarmac Video, Says Probe Launched.

As passengers were intimated, they understood the situation that the pilot was in. They were later informed that an alternative pilot is coming from Delhi and he will fly the aircraft to Pune. The flight finally took off from Patna airport at 5 p.m.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).