Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: The entrepreneurial journey of Dr. K V Abdul Nazar is not just a business success story; it is a testament to purpose-driven leadership, resilience, and vision.

In a world that is more connected than ever, Akbar Travels of India stands out as the only Indian travel company delivering seamless global services that transcend language, cultural, and religious boundaries. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and customer-first values, Akbar Travels offers unmatched affordability by maintaining lean margins, setting it apart in a competitive global market.

As part of its digital transformation, the company is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its upgraded customer portal, www.akbartravels.com will be launched on 15th August 2025. This revamped platform will feature a cutting-edge AI interface, enhanced user experience, and a wide range of self-service tools catering to direct customers and SME corporates. The aim is to make travel planning smarter, faster, and more accessible than ever before.

In the landscape of Indian enterprise, Dr. KV Abdul Nazar, Chairman and Managing Director of the Akbar Group of Companies, stands as a visionary leader whose name is synonymous with trust, innovation, and global impact. Over the last 47 years, his mission-driven leadership has transformed a single travel office into one of India's most respected and diversified conglomerates.

Founded in 1978, Akbar Travels has grown into India's largest travel network, operating through more than 120 IATA-authorised branches and supported by thousands of sub-agents and associates. Its global footprint spans the Middle East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Africa, Malaysia, and Europe, in addition to India, serving millions of travellers annually.

Driven by a philosophy of accessible and affordable travel, the Akbar Group now delivers a comprehensive range of services, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, Visa processing, Hajj and Umrah tours, global holiday packages, cruises and MICE solutions, corporate travel management, car rentals, travel insurance, foreign exchange and medical tourism.

The strategic vision of Dr. Nazar extends well beyond the travel sector. Under his guidance, the Akbar Group diversified into healthcare, education, information technology, foreign exchange, and logistics, with over two dozen dedicated companies, positioning the Akbar Group as a well-diversified business house with great synergy.

Hailing from Ponnani, Kerala, Dr. Nazar has always stayed connected to his roots. His establishment of an internationally accredited, world-class hospital in his hometown reflects his deep commitment to community development and accessible healthcare.

From the early days of the Gulf migration wave, Akbar Travels played a pivotal role in enabling thousands of Malayalee families to pursue better opportunities abroad, a legacy that continues today through its significant presence in the GCC and among the global Indian diaspora.

Recent expansions into Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, with upcoming ventures in Bangladesh, Australia, and the Philippines, reflect the Group's continued pursuit of global growth and service excellence. Akbar Travels is today one of the top revenue contributors to major international airlines and a trusted consolidator for retail agents, corporations, PSUs, and institutional clients.

At its core, the Akbar Group remains people-centric, committed to creating livelihoods, fostering innovation, and investing in skill development. Its aviation academies, tech ventures, and service enterprises reflect Dr Nazar's long-term dedication to inclusive, sustainable growth.

The journey of Dr. Nazar is not just a business success story; it is a testament to purpose-driven leadership, resilience, and vision. His legacy continues to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and serves as a powerful example of what responsible global enterprise can achieve.

For more details visit: www.akbartravels.com

