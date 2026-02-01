Dubai [UAE], February 1 (ANI): USA's Isani Vaghela has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that her bowling action is illegal.

According to the ICC website, the decision came following the match officials' report during the USA's encounter against Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 in Nepal. The ICC Event Panel reviewed footage from Vaghela's subsequent match and concluded that her bowling action contravenes the rules.

"In accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, she is suspended from bowling in international cricket," an ICC statement said. The suspension will remain in place until she undergoes a reassessment confirming that she can bowl without employing an illegal action.

The USA seam bowler's suspension is effective immediately, and she will remain sidelined from bowling in all international matches until she clears the re-assessment. The move underscores the ICC's ongoing efforts to ensure fairness and integrity in the women's game.

Vaghela's suspension comes shortly after another setback for USA cricket. Earlier this week, the USA men's player Aaron Jones was charged with five counts of breaching the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC and was suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, according to the ICC website.

ICC's statement said, "Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026 to respond to the charges."

The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two additional charges relating to International Matches (under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).

Jones was part of a group of 18 USA players in a training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Jones has featured in 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is for the USA since making his international debut in 2019. (ANI)

