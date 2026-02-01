Patna (Bihar) [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday praised the Union Budget, saying it focuses on infrastructure, rural development, urbanisation, and self-reliance. He added that the budget lays a strong foundation for a developed India.

Speaking to the reporters outside Parliament, Paswan said, "Today's budget has emphasised on infrastructure, rural infrastructure, urbanisation, and self-reliance... This is a budget that lays a strong foundation for a developed India."

RPI MP Ramdas Athawale said," The budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman is revolutionary as it touches every segment of society. It will deliver both social justice and economic justice."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "Several things have been made exempt and duty has been reduced from 20% to 10%. For aircraft manufacturing here, we have provided ample rebate on components. So, share market will react on it tomorrow. If it is 2000 points down right now, it will rise a little later. Since investment has to be brought in, banking sector reforms are there too. "

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development.

The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility.

"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," the FM said.

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats. (ANI)

