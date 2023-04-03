New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/PNN): After the successful recognition of Writer-Director-Actor Akshay Singh's Hindi Feature Film 'Pinky Beauty Parlour' in film festivals like MAMI International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI Goa), Melbourne Film Festival, HAWAII Honolulu Film Festival, Canada Ottawa Film Festival, Seattle Film festival, Westpac Film festival in Sydney, SAARC Film Festival Colombo and Moscow Film Festival, the film is all set to be released on big screen on 14th April, 2023. Here's presenting the trailer of the drama & satirical comedy, 'Pinky Beauty Parlour' is an entertaining and a poignant tale of the repercussions that the obsession for fairer skin has on human mind, set in a unique colourful world of a beauty parlour in the by lanes of Varanasi and told through a retinue of interesting and peculiar characters.

The film stars Akshay Singh himself, Sulagna Panigrahi, Khushboo Gupta, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Jogi Malang and Abhay Joshi. The Film is Produced by Akshay Singh and Bahnishikha Das under their banner Akshikha Entertainment. The cinematographer of the film is Gagandeep Singh. Editor is Sandeep Singh Bajeli, music composers are the duo Arvind /Lyton, and also Chintu Saarthak Kalla, based in London and the music will be released under the label Divo Music, a leading independent music distributor, record label and publisher in India.

Trailer Link: https://bit.ly/40CMmWF

