Thadam is the 2019 released Tamil film that had starred Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep in the lead. In 2020 the Hindi remake was announced and a year later it was confirmed Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur have been roped in to play the lead. The Hindi remake titled as Gumraah features Aditya in a dual role and Mrunal would be seen in the avatar of a cop. Talking about her role in the film, Mrunal was quoted as saying, “When you play a cop there is a responsibility. For the first time, I have played someone, who is firm. It is difficult to play a cop. But the way my character is written is interesting. There are a lot of shades, there are a lot of ups and downs. It was challenging,” reports PTI. Gumraah Song Allah De Bande: Aditya Roy Kapur and Jubin Nautiyal Make an Amazing Song in the Studio in This BTS Video - WATCH.

Gumraah is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at some of the key details below:

Cast – Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur would be seen in the lead, along with Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto among others in pivotal roles. Gumraah: Chahat Vig to Make Her Acting Debut in Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Film.

Plot – The synopsis of Gumraah reads, “Inspector Shivani Mathur is assigned to investigate a man's murder, and she finds two look-alike suspects, who don't know the existence of each other. Things becomes more complicated for Shivani when she uncovers new facts about the case.”

Watch The Trailer Of Gumraah Below:

Release Date – The crime thriller helmed by Vardhan Ketkar is all set to be released in theatres on April 7.

Review – The reviews for Gumraah are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the reviews are shared.

