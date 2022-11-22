Alix Avien Paris announces the launch of its premium Beauty and cosmetic products in India

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/GPRC): The wait is finally over! Alix Avien Paris has launched its premium beauty and cosmetics range in India.

Currently, a leading cosmetics brand in 30 countries acting in different regions of Turkey, the Middle East, Europe, and South America, the brand has finally launched its products in India.

Also Read | Shionogi’s Experimental Covid Treatment Xocova Wins the Backing of Health Experts … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Every cosmetic has now evolved into a skincare regimen. The products launched by the brand are a bunch of skin loving picks that will leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated.

No matter what kind of beauty look you want to go for, Alix Avien Paris has got you covered with all the latest products that will keep your skin looking great.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of AAP Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

To start with, the first must have is:

Alix Avien Anti Aging Foundation:

The famous anti-ageing foundation. An age-defying foundation with an improved concealing finish. Infused with cashmere extract, vitamin E and SPF 15 it conditions and hydrates the skin. It is one of the best foundation you'll find in the market today.

Next, to add a perfect tint shade to your cheeks is the:

Alix Avien Baked Blush:

An ultra-fine, silky textured blush appropriate for both wet and dry application, glides on easily and is versatile to use. Debopriya, a beauty influencer on Instagram said "The shade is pretty unique and wears with a warm finish. I hauled my five shades of Baked Blush from their website www.alixavien.in "

You can't resist the oh so matte!

Alix Avien Matte Lipstick

Users have already given this a 4+ stars and has become their go to product because of its creamy texture and a perfect matte finish to the lips. Its extremely comfortable matte formula does not dry out the lips throughout the day and gives a long lasting effect.

For completing your perfect look you must include the waterproof mascara in your vanity:

Alix Avien Waterproof Mascara

It's always great to have a great mascara that makes your lashes look thick and full. This is a definite must have. The mascara has a defined and natural looking end result.

The brand has been launched in India by Ruma Naturals LLP, a privately held company successfully running 2 beauty labels.

Speaking of the launch, Manas Agrawal, a passionate entrepreneur, SP Jain Alumni, and as the person responsible for Alix Avien's launch in India as his third successful venture said, "We are very excited about the launch of Alix Avien Paris. People have already shown so much love towards the brand that we can't contain the happiness. Our products are being launched after thorough research, testing, and certifications to suit the Indian market. Each product promises to deliver top-quality and effective results in a reasonable price range. In the vast range of available beauty products in the market, we are confident our products would stand out and will be well accepted by the users."

The brand has taken a unique approach for marketing and Sales of Alix Avien Products. To avoid any form of counterfeit or fraud, the brand's website, www.alixavien.in will remain to be the primary sales channel for customers. Along with it, some products will soon be available on premium skincare and beauty apps and websites like Nykaa and Purplle.

In a month of its launch, the brand is already recommended and is being used by over 2000+ premium salons in 12 states in India. Earlier everyone who had to import or procure from other countries will now receive the products in the comfort of their homes.

Alix Avien has also launched an inaugural campaign offering a Mega Sale of 17% off on orders above 1599/- and free lip-gloss worth 590/- on orders above 2499/-. The brand also offers a flat 10% discount to all customers purchasing from www.alixavien.in using code "alix10"

The brand in India is being managed by Infinite Thinking Solutions, a creative agency in Mumbai.

Speaking of the launch, Abhinav Jain, Founder of Infinite Thinking Solutions said, "It's a crucial period for the brand as the team has worked very hard to bring the brand to India. The marketing campaigns will be launched shortly, and we are expecting an exquisite acceptance of Alix Avien Paris and its products."

Alix Avien Paris aims to achieve significant heights in the coming years in the Indian market, ensuring the remarkable quality of beauty products and services thus offered.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)