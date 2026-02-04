Miryalaguda (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) while participating in development programmes and addressing a public meeting in Miryalaguda.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy accused KCR of amassing wealth while neglecting the poor.

"He (KCR) has constructed a farmhouse in one thousand acres and at Panjagutta circle, with Rs 2,000 crore, he has built a palace, but he didn't give a single double-bedroom house to the poor," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the SLBC tunnel accident, Revanth Reddy alleged that works were stalled during the previous regime.

"Because works were halted for ten years, an unexpected accident occurred at the SLBC tunnel, and eight people died. When any person dies, we feel sad and try to support the victim's family. But when eight workers died in the SLBC accident, Uncle (KCR), son-in-law (Harish Rao), brother-in-law (KTR) and brother-in-law (Santosh Rao) celebrated the deaths and demanded to stop the works at SLBC," he alleged.

In the phone tapping case, the Chief Minister accused the previous BRS government of gross violations of privacy.

"Will anyone hear the phone conversations happening between a husband and wife? Judges, journalists, opposition leaders, couples and film stars were not spared. What does this man (KCR) have to do with phone conversations happening between two people? Is he a man? Does he have a right to be born as a human being?" Revanth Reddy said.

He further said that the police had served notices in the case.

"They are asking how notices were served to the father of the state. What is your community? Who is from your community? Are Vinod Rao, Erraballi and Krishna from your community? You might be the father of your community. What do we have to do with your community? People like you became the father of the state and heard the conversations of husband and wife," he said.

Continuing his attack, Revanth Reddy said, "People will commit suicide if an idiot like you claims to be the father of the state. If such crimes are committed, police should bring criminals with masks on their faces, but because the police are good, they didn't do it."

Appealing to voters ahead of the municipal elections, the Chief Minister accused BRS leaders of looting public money.

"When they bring something, please take it. If they offer something, please take it. If they offer bottles and money from their pockets, please take it. They have a lot of money looted from the public. They built farmhouses in acres and purchased Benz cars when people couldn't even afford food," he said.

"Please take whatever TRS (BRS) leaders come and offer and do what you have to do--vote for Congress. Just like Laxma Reddy was elected to the Assembly and Raghuveer Reddy to Parliament with a full majority, you should stand with Congress now," Revanth Reddy added. (ANI)

