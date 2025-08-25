PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Amanta Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical company engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of sterile liquid products, including both large and small volume parenterals (LVPs and SVPs), proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on September 01, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 12,600.00 Lakhs (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE and BSE Platform.

Also Read | ILT20 2025-26: Adani Sportsline's Gulf Giants Appoint Jonathan Trott As Head Coach.

The issue size is up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 120 - ₹ 126 Per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | Paramount Layoffs: Entertainment Company To Lay Off Around 3,000 Employees by Early November After Skydance Merger.

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 50,00,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 15,00,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 35,00,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, funding capital expenditure requirements towards civil construction work, purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Friday, August 29, 2025 and issue will close on Wednesday, September 03, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Formerly Known as Link Intime India Private Limited).

Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Amanta Healthcare Limited expressed, "Our company has grown by developing and supplying a wide range of sterile liquid products across therapeutic segments and medical devices. We have established a presence across domestic and international markets. This IPO marks a step forward in our growth journey, allowing us to expand our manufacturing capabilities with new SteriPort and SVP lines at our Hariyala facility, which will strengthen our capacity and support us for Future plans."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)