New Delhi [India], October 16: A significant milestone was achieved in the global promotion of Ayurveda with the inauguration of Planet Ayurveda's new Panchakarma Center in Demanova Resort, Slovakia. The ceremony was graced by Her Excellency Mrs. Apoorva Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Slovakia, along with dignitaries, Ayurveda practitioners, and wellness enthusiasts from across Europe.

The new center offers authentic Panchakarma therapies, Ayurvedic consultations, and personalized lifestyle programs, adhering to traditional Ayurvedic principles. Planet Ayurveda's vision is to create a space for rejuvenation and healing, bridging Indian wisdom and European wellness traditions. The center is poised to become a European hub for authentic Ayurvedic healing, where nature, science, and spirituality unite to promote holistic well-being.

The event recognized the contributions of key supporters, including Mr. Miro Maduda, Founder of PEACE, and Mr. Miroslav Spacek, who have played a significant role in spreading awareness and understanding of Ayurveda in Europe. The inauguration ceremony featured a traditional Havan (Yajna), invoking blessings for peace, harmony, and success.

A Step Forward in Promoting Ayurveda Globally

Ambassador Apoorva Srivastava praised Planet Ayurveda's initiative, highlighting the global relevance of Ayurveda as a sustainable approach to health. Dr. Vikram Chauhan, Founder of Planet Ayurveda, expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and guests, emphasizing the center's mission to offer authentic Ayurvedic therapies under expert guidance. The establishment of a School of Ayurveda in Slovakia will further facilitate academic and practical collaborations among Ayurvedic institutes, professors, and practitioners across Europe.

With its commitment to purity, authenticity, and education in Ayurveda, Planet Ayurveda continues to make significant strides in promoting India's traditional system of medicine globally. The new Panchakarma Center in Slovakia is a testament to the organization's dedication to spreading holistic well-being and Ayurvedic wisdom worldwide.

Dr. Vikram Chauhan, Founder of Planet Ayurveda, recently embarked on a significant Europe tour, spreading awareness about Ayurveda and its benefits. During his tour, he had the privilege of meeting with esteemed dignitaries, including Ms. Namrata S. Kumar, Ambassador of India to Latvia, and Her Excellency Mrs. Apoorva Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Slovakia.

Key Highlights of Dr. Vikram Chauhan's Europe Tour:

- Inauguration of Planet Ayurveda Panchkarma Centre: The center was inaugurated by Her Excellency Mrs. Apoorva Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Slovakia, in Demanova Resort, Slovakia. This marks a significant milestone in promoting Ayurveda as a natural, preventive, and holistic system of health and wellness globally.

- Meetings with Diplomats: Dr. Vikram Chauhan met with Ms. Namrata S. Kumar, Ambassador of India to Latvia, and gifted her a copy of his book, "Ayurveda - God's Manual for Healing".- Seminars and Lectures: Dr. Chauhan conducted seminars and lectures in Latvia, Slovakia, and Prague, attended by doctors, professionals, and wellness enthusiasts. These sessions focused on sharing the principles and benefits of Ayurveda, including stress management, women's health, and digestive wellness.

- Ayurvedic Consultations: Dr. Chauhan also provided personalized Ayurvedic consultations, utilizing pulse diagnosis and tailored recommendations to promote holistic well-being ¹ ² ³.

Recognition and Appreciation:

- Dr. Vikram Chauhan was honored with an "Honorary Certificate of Appreciation" by the Slovak Ayurveda Association and School of Ayurveda, Slovakia, during the inauguration of Planet Ayurveda's Panchakarma Wellness Retreat in Slovakia, Europe ³.

Through his efforts, Dr. Vikram Chauhan continues to bridge the gap between traditional Ayurvedic wisdom and modern European lifestyles, promoting natural healing and wellness across the continent.

